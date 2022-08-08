State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 25,561 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $267,905,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qiagen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,573,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,157,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qiagen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,939,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.4 %

Qiagen stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

