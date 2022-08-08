State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

