State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,590 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $168.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

