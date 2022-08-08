State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,110 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Regency Centers by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

