KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,860,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after buying an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

