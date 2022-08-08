Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

