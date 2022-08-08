Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $188.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.