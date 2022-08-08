State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 64.6% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.7 %

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $108.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.