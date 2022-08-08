State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

