State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $8,629,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

