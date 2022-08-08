State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,350 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

