Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

