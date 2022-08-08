Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.14 million.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 3.8 %

ASM opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.