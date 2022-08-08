Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

