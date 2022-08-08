ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.04 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 290,744 shares of company stock valued at $290,673 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

