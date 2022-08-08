State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,149 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.