Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $107.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

