Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.03). Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $25.25 on Monday. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $184.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Further Reading

