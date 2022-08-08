State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

AVY stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.47. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

