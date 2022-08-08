Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi Stock Down 0.5 %

UFI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unifi has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unifi by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 73.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.



