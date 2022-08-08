Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,425. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

