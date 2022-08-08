Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYEN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,246.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,210 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Eyenovia worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

