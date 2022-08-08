Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eyenovia Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of EYEN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Eyenovia worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
