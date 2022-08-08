Societal CDMO (SCTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Societal CDMO Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.