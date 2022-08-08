Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.60 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

