DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 207,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 387.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.



