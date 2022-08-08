DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 387.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
