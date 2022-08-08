State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Crown by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Crown by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 10,530.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 347,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.