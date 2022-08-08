Akumin (AKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. On average, analysts expect Akumin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akumin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Akumin has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.12.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
