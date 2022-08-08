F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $362,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 53.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $42,844.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $42,844.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,636.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,127. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $172.38 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

