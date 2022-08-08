BioCardia (BCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

