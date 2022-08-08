Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.14 million.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$90.37 million and a P/E ratio of 77.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.