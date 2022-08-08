Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.
About Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xeris Biopharma (XERS)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.