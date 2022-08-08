Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.