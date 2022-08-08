Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

