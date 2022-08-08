Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,361 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $83,992,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

