Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,821. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

