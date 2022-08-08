Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.