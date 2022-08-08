Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 284 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $269.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.43 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.24.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.