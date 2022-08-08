Robert W. Baird Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

IR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

