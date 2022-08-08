Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $8,071,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

