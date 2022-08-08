Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
FSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.
Fisker Price Performance
FSR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.
About Fisker
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
