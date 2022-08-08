Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

FSR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

