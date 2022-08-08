Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

CDE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

