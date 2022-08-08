DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.