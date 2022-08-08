Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,831 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Vonage Stock Performance

VG stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

