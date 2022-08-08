Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

