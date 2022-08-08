SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.