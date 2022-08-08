AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,167.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,298.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,165.18 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 178 shares of company stock valued at $221,968 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.