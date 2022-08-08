Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.7 %

OZK opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

