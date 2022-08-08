WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

