IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $650,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.