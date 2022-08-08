Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,243 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSA opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

